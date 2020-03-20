AAP Finance

Grave expectations: businesses wary

By AAP Newswire

Shopping centre owner Vicinity Centres has warned retail trade is slumping due to the COVID-19 virus and has ditched its earnings guidance for shareholders.

Vicinity owns 59 centres across Australia, including Chatswood Chase in Sydney and Altona Gate in Melbourne.

Chief executive Grant Kelley said retail trade had deteriorated since Vicinity published its interim results in February, prompting it to withdraw its earnings outlook.

A host of listed companies have withdrawn their earnings outlook this week after the Australian government tightened restrictions on people gathering and travel bans to limit the virus' spread.

Vicinity has also suspended its on-market securities buy-back program.

Michael Hill Jeweller has been forced to close its stores in Canada for two weeks following government advice there.

Like many businesses, the jeweller has postponed non-essential spending, hiring and travel.

There were 681 cases of the virus in Australia, and six deaths, at 0913 AEDT on Friday.

