Bank of England cuts rates to 0.1 per cent

5370537724001

The Bank of England has cut interest rates to 0.10 per cent - its second emergency rate cut in just over a week - and ramped up its bond-buying program in a fresh attempt to shield Britain's economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously for the cut to the benchmark rate - which had been slashed to 0.25 per cent on March 11 - and for a 200 billion-pound ($A405 billion) increase in the central bank's bond-buying program to 645 billion pounds.