AAP Finance

CBA drops fixed home loan rate to 2.29%

By AAP Newswire

CBA signage - AAP

1 of 1

Commonwealth Bank has cut its fixed-rate home loans to record-low levels following the Reserve Bank of Australia's emergency stimulus measures.

CBA cut its one-, two- and three-year fixed home loan rates by 70 basis points to 2.29 per cent, while making no changes to its standard variable rate home loans.

The changes will save the average customer $400 a month and release up to $3.6 billion in cash for Australian households, CBA said.

"These are unprecedented times, and they call for unprecedented measures," Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn said.

The Reserve Bank earlier cut the interest rate to a record-low 0.25 per cent as part of a suite of economic support to cushion the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

CBA said it would also cut rates on cash-linked small business loans and increase rates on 12-month term deposits to 1.7 per cent.

The other major banks have yet to respond to the RBA's decision.

Latest articles

News

GV Connect push forward in difficult times

The coronavirus has not dampened the fundraising spirits of GV Connect. On Monday, the organisation had to postpone its annual gala dinner, which was scheduled for Friday, March 20.

Morgan Dyer
News

‘You’re not welcome’: Melbourne shoppers raid Shepparton supermarkets

Irate locals are calling for supermarkets to enforce stricter limits as reports spread of “convoys” of people from as far as Melbourne arriving in Greater Shepparton to strip shelves of supplies. Widespread panic-buying sparked by coronavirus fears...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton’s Peter Twomey remembered as a dedicated community man

Shepparton’s Peter Twomey has been remembered as an energetic community contributor, and a pioneering television engineer who took pride in his family. His daughter Margaret, a diplomat, remembered her father as a complex man who played many roles...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Flight Centre to close up to 100 stores

Flight Centre will close up to 100 stores as customer inquiries dry up due to the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Qantas to cut 90% of international flights

Qantas and Jetstar will make much larger cuts to domestic and international flying schedules.

AAP Newswire
Finance

CBA drops fixed home loan rate to 2.29%

Commonwealth Bank won’t change its standard variable rate home loans, but is cutting its fixed home loan rate by 70 basis points.

AAP Newswire