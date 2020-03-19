AAP Finance

Synlait profit down 30% despite sales boom

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand milk products in a store in China - AAP

Panic buying of infant formula has helped boost sales for New Zealand milk producer Synlait by 19 per cent but could not prevent a 30 per cent fall in profit.

Synlait, which sells milk powder, milk drinks and cheese around the world, on Thursday reported first-half net profit of $NZ26.19 million for the six months to January 31.

The result is significantly lower than the $NZ37.31 million first-half 2019 profit reported 12 months ago.

Synlait told the ASX that depreciation and interest costs were responsible as it invested for growth.

Management were keen to note that revenue grew by 19 per cent to $559 million for the half.

Sales of infant formula surged in January and February due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Synlait sold 22 per cent more formula for the half.

The outbreak has not had any significant operational impact on the milk producer but it is monitoring developments.

Its sales success may not lead to better full-year profit.

The Kiwi company in February lowered its full-year guidance to net profit of between $70 million and $85 million.

Infant formula sales are still expected to be strong but not by as much as expected earlier.

Synlait said it expected significantly lower infant base powder sales due to Chinese market consolidation.

