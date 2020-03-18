Coronavirus hits ASX-list companies

AAP Finance
Coronavirus hits ASX-list companiesBy AAP Newswire
SOME OF THE COMPANIES THAT HAVE CHANGED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OR REDUCED OPERATIONS DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS.
AIRLINES and TRAVEL
* Qantas - 90 pct cut to international flights 60 pct cut to domestic flights.
* Virgin - suspended all international flights, 50 pct cut to domestic flights, profit guidance suspended.
* Air New Zealand - flight schedules reduced, guidance frozen.
* Rex - withdrawn profit forecast.
* Sydney Airport -
* Auckland International Airport -
* Flight Centre - store closures, scrapped earnings guidance.
* Webjet - withdrawn earnings guidance.
* Corporate Travel Management - suspended earnings guidance
* Helloworld Travel - suspended earnings guidance
BANKING and FINANCE
* Macquarie Group - has withdrawn offer of $500 million of Macquarie Bank Capital Notes 2.
* NAB - has withdrawn offer of NAB Capital Notes 4.
LEISURE AND FOOD AND BEVERAGE
* Aristocrat Leisure - operational closures.
* Ardent Leisure - temporary closure of Main Event centres in the US.
* Coca-Cola Amatil - suspended earnings guidance.
* Crown Resorts - adopting social distancing rules at its Casinos
* Collins Food - has shut dine-in service at its Australian KFC restaurants
* Bubs Australia - has flagged increased capacity to handle a spike in demand.
MEDIA, TECH and TELCO
* oOh!media - withdrawn earnings guidance
* Speedcast - not yet able to provide a reliable outlook for the performance in FY20
REAL ESTATE and CONSTRUCTION
* Mirvac - scrapped earnings guidance.
* REA Group - postponed prices increases.
* Scentre Group - will keep Westfield shopping centres open, as they are "essential services".
HEALTHCARE and AGED CARE
* Ramsay Healthcare - suspend earnings guidance.
* Estia Health - aged care provider suspended earnings guidance.
* Fisher and Paykel Healthcare - earnings upgrade as demand for respiratory devices climbs
RETAIL
* Kathmandu - can't provide full-year earnings guidance.
MINERS
* Rio Tinto - $8 billion Oyu Tolgoi mine expansion in Mongolia slowed down.
OIL COMPANIES
(Oil prices have halved this year, down to $30 a barrel)
* Santos - reviewing all capital spending plans.
* Woodside - 25 per cent drop in annual underlying profit, and reducing output.