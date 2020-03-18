AAP Finance

Coronavirus hits ASX-list companies

By AAP Newswire

The information boards at the Australian Stock Exchange. - AAP

SOME OF THE COMPANIES THAT HAVE CHANGED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OR REDUCED OPERATIONS DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS.

AIRLINES and TRAVEL

* Qantas - 90 pct cut to international flights 60 pct cut to domestic flights.

* Virgin - suspended all international flights, 50 pct cut to domestic flights, profit guidance suspended.

* Air New Zealand - flight schedules reduced, guidance frozen.

* Rex - withdrawn profit forecast.

* Sydney Airport -

* Auckland International Airport -

* Flight Centre - store closures, scrapped earnings guidance.

* Webjet - withdrawn earnings guidance.

* Corporate Travel Management - suspended earnings guidance

* Helloworld Travel - suspended earnings guidance

BANKING and FINANCE

* Macquarie Group - has withdrawn offer of $500 million of Macquarie Bank Capital Notes 2.

* NAB - has withdrawn offer of NAB Capital Notes 4.

LEISURE AND FOOD AND BEVERAGE

* Aristocrat Leisure - operational closures.

* Ardent Leisure - temporary closure of Main Event centres in the US.

* Coca-Cola Amatil - suspended earnings guidance.

* Crown Resorts - adopting social distancing rules at its Casinos

* Collins Food - has shut dine-in service at its Australian KFC restaurants

* Bubs Australia - has flagged increased capacity to handle a spike in demand.

MEDIA, TECH and TELCO

* oOh!media - withdrawn earnings guidance

* Speedcast - not yet able to provide a reliable outlook for the performance in FY20

REAL ESTATE and CONSTRUCTION

* Mirvac - scrapped earnings guidance.

* REA Group - postponed prices increases.

* Scentre Group - will keep Westfield shopping centres open, as they are "essential services".

HEALTHCARE and AGED CARE

* Ramsay Healthcare - suspend earnings guidance.

* Estia Health - aged care provider suspended earnings guidance.

* Fisher and Paykel Healthcare - earnings upgrade as demand for respiratory devices climbs

RETAIL

* Kathmandu - can't provide full-year earnings guidance.

MINERS

* Rio Tinto - $8 billion Oyu Tolgoi mine expansion in Mongolia slowed down.

OIL COMPANIES

(Oil prices have halved this year, down to $30 a barrel)

* Santos - reviewing all capital spending plans.

* Woodside - 25 per cent drop in annual underlying profit, and reducing output.

