Panic buying lifts February retail trade

By AAP Newswire

Shopper buying toilet paper - AAP

Panic buying at supermarkets has helped Australian retail turnover rise for the first time in three months.

Shoppers frantically buying toilet paper, rice, pasta and other goods due to coronavirus fears drove turnover in February up by 0.4 per cent to $27.7 billion, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures on Wednesday.

This was 1.7 per cent up on the same month last year, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said.

The rise in seasonally adjusted terms in February was largely driven by the food retailing sub industry with supermarkets recording increases in demand.

Clothing, shoes and other shops had smaller turnover.

