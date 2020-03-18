AAP Finance

Regional airlines at risk of collapse: REX

By AAP Newswire

Australia's largest independent regional airline has warned it is at risk of collapse within six months unless government further boosts support measures amid the coronavirus crisis.

Regional Express is asking the federal government to waive a number of fees and levies that it pays for weather forecasts, baggage handling and the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, as well as for the government to guarantee its bank loans.

Some smaller regional carriers have only weeks of reserve left, Regional Express says.

