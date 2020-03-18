Mirvac next to scrap earnings guidance

Property developer Mirvac has joined the string of listed companies scrapping earnings guidance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The buyer and builder of office, industrial and residential properties said the uncertainty from the pandemic made it appropriate to withdraw its full year guidance.

Chief executive Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz said Mirvac wanted to provide transparency along with protecting its employees and stakeholders.

The virus is spreading across the world and has prompted bans on travel, mass gatherings and panic buying in many countries including Australia. The World Health Organisation says 6,606 people have died.

Mirvac says it has only $200 million of debt maturing in the next 12 months and is able to repay it.

The group in February reported a 21 per cent jump in first-half operating profit to $352 million. Net profit slipped 5.0 per cent to $613 million.