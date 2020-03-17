RBA primed amid ‘unprecedented’ virus risk

AAP Finance
RBA primed amid ‘unprecedented’ virus riskBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
The Reserve Bank of Australia already considered the coronavirus an unprecedented economic risk before it made emergency liquidity injections and flagged further policy easing this week.
Minutes from the RBA's monthly meeting on March 3 showed board members noted the increasing chance that COVID-19 would cause major economic disruption around the world.
Already this week the central bank has pumped billions into the financial system and indicated further stimulus could be revealed on Thursday.
In lowering the cash rate to a record low 0.5 per cent this month, the central bank observed the virus would likely delay the already glacial progress Australia was making towards its employment and inflation targets.