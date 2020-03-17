AAP Finance

Crown extends social distancing to Perth

By AAP Newswire

The opening of Crown Towers Perth in 2016

1 of 1

Social distancing measures introduced at casinos in Sydney and Melbourne will be extended to the Crown Perth complex to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Crown says the measures introduced at its Melbourne casino, such as keeping people apart by switching off every second gaming machine, would be introduced in the West Australian capital.

People will not be allowed to stand around seated gaming tables and player numbers at stand-up table games will be restricted to five.

The number of people at the banqueting and conference facilities will be limited to 450.

Star Entertainment, which operates The Star Sydney casino, on Monday announced similar measures as well as more frequent cleaning.

