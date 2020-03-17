Afterpay settles over ‘illegal’ US loans

5370537724001

Afterpay will refund late fees paid by customers in California for loans that were deemed "illegal" by the US state's financial regulator, the two sides say as part of a settlement.

The buy-now pay-later company will pay $1.5 million ($US916,350), of which $US905,000 will go to about 640,000 consumers in California who paid late fees and the rest will be administrative fees.