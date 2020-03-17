AAP Finance

Afterpay settles over ‘illegal’ US loans

By AAP Newswire

Afterpay - AAP

1 of 1

Afterpay will refund late fees paid by customers in California for loans that were deemed "illegal" by the US state's financial regulator, the two sides say as part of a settlement.

The buy-now pay-later company will pay $1.5 million ($US916,350), of which $US905,000 will go to about 640,000 consumers in California who paid late fees and the rest will be administrative fees.

The settlement is for loans issued without a California financing law licence. It was granted to Afterpay in November last year.

The increasingly popular buy-now pay-later space has been facing increased regulatory scrutiny and Afterpay, considered by many as the sector's bellwether, has faced the brunt of it back home in Australia, too.

Earlier this year, California's financial regulator, the Department of Business Oversight (DBO), had also rapped Minneapolis-based and Australia-listed Sezzle Inc for giving out credit without a licence.

"While Afterpay does not believe such an arrangement required a licence from the DBO or illegal, Afterpay has agreed to conduct its operations under the DBO licence as a part of this settlement," a company spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

Buy-now pay-later firms have gained traction, mainly with millennials, by giving an option to buy things through interest-free instalments and helping them sidestep tougher rules related to taking a credit card or loan.

Afterpay shares are $19.92 before the start of ASX trading.

Latest articles

National

No Anzac Day services in SA or NT

The RSL has now cancelled public Anzac Day services in South Australia, the Northern Territory, NSW, Western Australia and Tasmania.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby phone blackmailer jailed

A judge has denounced the “immoral actions” of a woman who blackmailed the Melbourne parents of a dying baby girl.

AAP Newswire
National

Former PM Julia Gillard in self-isolation

Julia Gillard is self-isolating in the UK after embracing Sophie Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister, at an event in London earlier this month.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Flight Centre to close up to 100 stores

Flight Centre will close up to 100 stores as customer inquiries dry up due to the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Crown Melbourne adopts social distancing

Crown’s Melbourne casino is adopting “social distancing” measures to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Qantas to cut 90% of international flights

Qantas and Jetstar will make much larger cuts to domestic and international flying schedules.

AAP Newswire