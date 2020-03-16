Airlines cut flights after travel limits

AAP Finance

Airlines in Australia and New Zealand will make drastic changes to their flying schedules after the countries announced international travellers would need to self-isolate for 14 days due to the coronavirus.

The strict measures are designed to slow the spread of the pandemic, which led the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to unexpectedly cut the official cash rate by 75 basis points to 0.25 per cent on Monday.

Air New Zealand said job losses would be necessary as it cut long-haul capacity by 85 per cent in the coming months, suspending flights to destinations including San Francisco, London, Buenos Aires, Honolulu and Tokyo.

The airline will also cut flights to Australia and reduce domestic capacity by 30 per cent in April and May.

"We are now accepting that for the coming months at least Air New Zealand will be a smaller airline requiring fewer resources, including people," Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said on Monday.

The airline has halted trading in its shares until Wednesday.

Auckland International Airport suspended its earnings guidance for the current financial year ending June 30, citing the "unprecedented scale" of the border restrictions announced on Saturday. Shares plunged to a four-year low.

Qantas Airways said it would make fresh cuts to its flying schedule beyond those announced last week due to the new travel restrictions, which it said would have a major impact on domestic and international demand.

"We've moved immediately to offer a booking waiver to our customers and we're working through the implications for our schedule now given the expected impact on demand, with a view to announcing more detail as soon as possible," a Qantas spokesman said on Monday.

Qantas had last week announced it would cut its international capacity by nearly 25 per cent during the next six months.

Qantas shares were down almost one per cent to $3.15 at 1242 AEDT.

UBS analysts said the latest travel restrictions would have a significant effect on Qantas' international traffic, which historically accounted for around 45 per cent of revenue and 25 per cent of earnings before interest and tax.

"A downside scenario where international traffic is down 50 per cent for a whole year and domestic down 30 per cent could result in cash burn of up to $200 million per month after incorporating changes to the business," UBS said of Qantas.

Smaller rival Virgin Australia Holdings, which has a weaker balance sheet but a heavier domestic focus, said it was assessing its response to the new travel restrictions.

Virgin said on Friday it would make deeper capacity cuts, suspend financial guidance, freeze hiring and offer leave without pay to staff.

