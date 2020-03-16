AAP Finance

More Qantas flight cuts after travel curbs

By AAP Newswire

Two Qantas planes taxi on the runway at Sydney Airport - AAP

Qantas Airways will make fresh cuts to its flying schedule beyond those announced last week after Australia and New Zealand imposed tighter travel restrictions at the weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia and New Zealand said international travellers would be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, in developments Qantas said would have a major impact on domestic and international demand.

"We've moved immediately to offer a booking waiver to our customers and we're working through the implications for our schedule now given the expected impact on demand, with a view to announcing more detail as soon as possible," a Qantas spokesman said on Monday.

