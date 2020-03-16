AAP Finance

Auckland Airport suspends earnings advice

By AAP Newswire

Auckland International Airport has suspended its earnings guidance due to strict new border controls amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

New Zealand is requiring all incoming travellers to self-isolate for two weeks on arrival, including its citizens in a bit to stem the outbreak of Covid-19.

Chief executive Adrian Littlewood said given the unprecedented scale of the new border restrictions announced over the weekend and uncertainty over the impact on the business, Auckland Airport has withdrawn its earnings and capital expenditure guidance for the current financial year to 30 June 2020.

"Auckland Airport is a strong, diverse and resilient business, but these are unprecedented times," said Mr Littlewood.

Auckland Airport is working to communicate the border changes to the 30 airlines that fly routes to the airport, but says it is too early to judge the impact on future passenger and cargo air services.

The airport had downgraded its earnings guidance on Friday to between $210 million and $235 million, down from $260 million to $270 million.

