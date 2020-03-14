AAP Finance

Lufthansa to apply for German state aid

By AAP Newswire

German flagship carrier Lufthansa says it is planning to request state aid from several European governments to weather the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. The airline group, which also owns Swiss International, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, was speaking to governments of countries where its units are based, it said. "Lufthansa will contact the governments of its home markets for liquidity support," a spokesman for the airline told Reuters. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr will take part in a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and industry bosses on the coronavirus on Friday, a person familiar with the plans told Reuters. Newspaper Handelsblatt earlier reported the airline would petition for state aid, citing a video message by the CEO to staff.

