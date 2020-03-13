AAP Finance

Virgin cuts more flights, slashes bonuses

By AAP Newswire

Ground crew are seen lading baggage onto a Virgin Australia plane. - AAP

Virgin Australia has cut more flights, reduced executives' fees, and will seek relief on government charges in a bid to soften the impact of the COVID-19 spread.

The airline on Friday suspended full-year earnings guidance as it flagged reductions in its Los Angeles, Japan, and Trans-Tasman services, as well as the exit of Auckland services between Tonga and Rarotonga.

Virgin Australia guests with any changes to their bookings will be contacted directly with alternative travel arrangements including refunds for any routes that the group is no longer servicing.

Guests with new or existing international bookings through June 30 have the option to change their flight to a later date and/or to a different destination, without incurring any change fees.

Virgin joins rival Qantas and Air New Zealand in reducing capacities for international and domestic flights more than once in quick succession.

Virgin said total capacity reduction will now increase from 3.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent in the second half of 2020 financial year and increase to 7.7 per cent in 1H21.

Virgin had already announced last month it was slashing its Tigerair fleet and cutting back on flights to rein in costs as the coronavirus cruels demand for leisure destinations and its budget airline's routes.

It tipped an earnings hit of between $50 million and $75 million in the second half but has now suspended this guidance.

Virgin has also temporarily cut its chairman and independent board director fees by 15 per cent and frozen management bonuses.

There will be a freeze on all external recruitment and the use of consultants for the remainder of FY20 and the airline said it was seeking government relief on charges.

