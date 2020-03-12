AAP Finance

A2 inks deal to milk Canadian market

By AAP Newswire

A2 milk - AAP

1 of 1

New Zealand dairy producer a2 Milk will begin offering its milk drinks in Canada via a new distribution deal with Agrifoods.

The Kiwi business has inked a production, distribution, sale and marketing contract with the local firm to provide a range of milk drinks later this year.

The Agrifoods cooperative has more than 2,700 members.

A2 already serves Australia, New Zealand, China and the US.

A2 chief executive Geoffrey Babidge said on Thursday brand development work already undertaken in North America would help expansion.

A2 will provide Agrifoods with access to its intellectual property and marketing assets, and help with the processing of its milk.

Both will work with Canadian farmers to source milk.

A2 in February reported first half net profit up 21.1 per cent to $NZ184.9 million ($A177.6 million).

The company's ASX-listed shares were worth $15.50 before trade on Thursday, having dipped 7.7 per cent from a seven-month high of $16.80 last week.

A2 Milk had slumped to a then 11-month low of $11.28 in November before embarking on a year-ending climb.

Latest articles

National

NSW virus cases rise as uni campus reopens

A university campus in northern NSW is due to reopen after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus, as the number of confirmed cases rises to 77.

AAP Newswire
National

ATO to focus attention on wealthy cheats

The ATO says most high-wealth individuals and companies try to do the right thing when paying their taxes, but some engage in deliberate avoidance.

AAP Newswire
National

Three more cases of coronavirus in Vic

Victoria’s state control centre will oversee the state’s response to the spread of coronavirus, with its total number of cases rising to 22.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Qantas cancels more international flights

Qantas has cut flights destinations including Tokyo, Sapporo, Osaka, Hong Kong and Auckland on top of its grounding the equivalent of 18 planes.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac’s Anita Fung joins boardroom exits

Westpac risk and compliance committee member Anita Fung is the latest departure amid the bank’s AUSTRAC mess.

AAP Newswire
Finance

ANZ to cut jobs, union says 230 to go

ANZ is cutting jobs at its retail distribution and financial planning business, with the banking union placing the number at 230.

AAP Newswire