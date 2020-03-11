Home loan market surging: ABS data

AAP Finance

Home loans have grown in value by the fastest rate since mid-2019, according to January data.

Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show a 4.6 per cent increase, which was driven by owner occupiers.

The result beat market consensus of 3.0 per cent.

Low interest rates have helped lower borrowing costs.

The result follows a strong finish to the year, in which the value of home loans for December surged by 4.4 per cent.

January marked the introduction of the federal government's First Home Loan Deposit Scheme.

The government provides a guarantee to lenders so that first home buyers can purchase a home with a deposit of as little as 5 per cent.

However the impact of the scheme may be more evident in February data.

