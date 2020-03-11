Webjet cancels guidance as virus hits

Online travel service Webjet has withdrawn its full year earnings guidance as more and more people cancel travel plans at short notice making it impossible to forecast how much money it will make.

Webjet's managing director John Guscic says there has been a material escalation in the number of near-term cancellation rates as Covid-19 spreads outside of China.

"While forward bookings beyond three months remain in line with previous expectations, cancellations are now occurring at short notice prior to travel and therefore reducing visibility on future earnings," he said on Wednesday.

"As a result, there is insufficient insight into future performance to maintain earnings guidance at this time."

Last month, Webjet said its guidance for earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation was $147 million to $165 million for FY20, which included a projected hit of up to $15 million from the coronavirus.

Webjet said on Wednesday it has a strong balance sheet, is well placed to weather the coronavirus event and is taking steps to mitigate the impact on its business.

It has implemented a company-wide cost reduction program that should save $10 million this financial year.

Mr Guscic and the board will reduce his salary, and its fees, by 20 per cent until conditions return to normal.

"Our momentum prior to Covid-19 was well ahead of the market and we are preparing ourselves to take advantage of what is likely to be a faster-growing market when broad-based travel returns globally," Mr Guscic said.