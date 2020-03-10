AAP Finance

Sydney Tools to open 10 new stores in Aust

By AAP Newswire

In a bit of good news for Australia's battered retail sector, professional tool specialist Sydney Tools says it will open 10 new stores around the country this year.

Sydney Tools director Jason Bey said the group was set to open five new stores in Queensland and one each in NSW, and Victoria.

Negotiations are being finalised for stores in WA, the NT and SA, which would be the chain's first stores in those markets.

"As mooted in 2019, we're on target to have 70 stores opened within the next five years, employing more than 1000 people nationwide," Mr Bey said.

The privately held company is the second-largest industrial power tool and accessory retail specialist in Australia, with 34 stores across NSW, Victoria and Queensland.

