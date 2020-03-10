AAP Finance

Qantas slashes overseas flights

By AAP Newswire

Qantas plane - AAP

1 of 1

Qantas has slashed the capacity of its international flights by almost a quarter for the next six months due to the coronavirus impact.

Qantas and Jetstar will operate fewer flights and smaller planes for travel to Asia, the US, the UK and New Zealand, and extend the cuts to mid-September as fewer people look to fly.

The changes reduce capacity by 23 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Services to Asia are most affected. Capacity for this continent will be reduced by 31 per cent.

The US is the next most affected destination - a 19 per cent cut.

Airlines across the world have wound back flights. Some countries such as Australia have banned people arriving from countries highly-affected by the virus, and tourists have delayed travel.

Chief executive Alan Joyce will not take a salary for the remainder of the financial year as the airline tries to limit costs.

His peers will accept similar reductions.

Chairman Richard Goyder will take no fees. Group executive management will take a 30 per cent pay cut, and board members will accept a 30 per cent reduction in fees.

Mr Joyce said he expected lower demand to continue for the next several months, and cutting capacity would reduce costs.

He said the airline had the flexibility to cut further, or restore capacity, as the situation develops.

The board has cancelled an off-market share buyback, which was announced in February.

Latest articles

Other sport

Sri Lanka pick Perera for England series

Sri Lanka have announced their squad for their two-test series against England later this month.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Unlikely centurions dent Qld Shield hopes

Western Australia completed a remarkable match, pushing for victory on a costly final day for Sheffield Shield final aspirants Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Vics still alive after crushing Redbacks

South Australia’s Sheffield Shield final hopes are over after a crushing home defeat against Victoria who kept their title ambitions alive.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Qantas cancels more international flights

Qantas has cut flights destinations including Tokyo, Sapporo, Osaka, Hong Kong and Auckland on top of its grounding the equivalent of 18 planes.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac’s Anita Fung joins boardroom exits

Westpac risk and compliance committee member Anita Fung is the latest departure amid the bank’s AUSTRAC mess.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Big four banks pass on full RBA rate cut

Westpac was the first of the big banks to react to the RBA’s cash rate cut, with CBA, NAB and ANZ also passing it along in full to home loan customers.

AAP Newswire