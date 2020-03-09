AAP Finance

ASX energy sector plummets as oil tanks

By AAP Newswire

A Saudi oil field - AAP

A massive selloff has hit shares in the Australian energy sector after Saudi Arabia slashed its oil prices in a bid to gain market share from Russia.

The energy sector had plunged 17 per cent at 1046 AEDT, hitting levels not seen since 2016.

Woodside Petroleum was down 17.8 per cent, Santos down 23 per cent and Oil Search fell 24.6 per cent.

Goldman Sachs warned that the price of Brent crude could hit as low as $US20 a barrel.

