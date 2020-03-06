Westpac’s Anita Fung joins boardroom exits

Westpac risk and compliance committee member Anita Fung has joined a growing list of boardroom departures amid the bank's money laundering and child exploitation scandal.

The bank confirmed on Friday Ms Fung would retire from the board on March 31, the same leaving date given for its outgoing chairman Lindsay Maxsted.

Their exits follow the departure of former chief executive Brian Hartzer in November, who accepted ultimate accountability for the bank's alleged 23 million breaches of money laundering laws, and failure to properly monitor payments potentially linked to the streaming of child exploitation.

Westpac's risk and compliance committee head Ewen Couch has also gone, choosing not to seek re-election at the December 12 annual general meeting, when Westpac was roasted by furious shareholders and handed a second strike on executive pay.

Ms Fung retains her role as a member of Westpac's Asia Advisory Board.

Former ANZ boss John McFarlane was last month named Westpac chairman-elect after Mr Maxsted brought forward his retirement amid the fallout from the AUSTRAC scandal.

Mr Maxsted in December admitted the bank did not act quickly enough to implement "robust" monitoring of money transfers potentially linked to child abuse.

Last month Westpac warned bushfires, storms and the coronavirus outbreak would compound the mounting regulatory costs and fallout from legal action following the AUSTRAC allegations.

The bank was last year also forced to set aside an extra $500 million in capital as prudential regulator APRA and corporate watchdog ASIC investigate the actions of the bank's top brass.