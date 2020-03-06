AAP Finance

Westpac’s Anita Fung joins boardroom exits

By AAP Newswire

Westpac board director Anita Fung. - AAP

1 of 1

Westpac risk and compliance committee member Anita Fung has joined a growing list of boardroom departures amid the bank's money laundering and child exploitation scandal.

The bank confirmed on Friday Ms Fung would retire from the board on March 31, the same leaving date given for its outgoing chairman Lindsay Maxsted.

Their exits follow the departure of former chief executive Brian Hartzer in November, who accepted ultimate accountability for the bank's alleged 23 million breaches of money laundering laws, and failure to properly monitor payments potentially linked to the streaming of child exploitation.

Westpac's risk and compliance committee head Ewen Couch has also gone, choosing not to seek re-election at the December 12 annual general meeting, when Westpac was roasted by furious shareholders and handed a second strike on executive pay.

Ms Fung retains her role as a member of Westpac's Asia Advisory Board.

Former ANZ boss John McFarlane was last month named Westpac chairman-elect after Mr Maxsted brought forward his retirement amid the fallout from the AUSTRAC scandal.

Mr Maxsted in December admitted the bank did not act quickly enough to implement "robust" monitoring of money transfers potentially linked to child abuse.

Last month Westpac warned bushfires, storms and the coronavirus outbreak would compound the mounting regulatory costs and fallout from legal action following the AUSTRAC allegations.

The bank was last year also forced to set aside an extra $500 million in capital as prudential regulator APRA and corporate watchdog ASIC investigate the actions of the bank's top brass.

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Drought-hit Bega lifts profit, cuts payout

Bega Cheese has cut its interim dividend despite the dairy and spreads producer lifting fist-half profit and revenue.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Splitit teams with Visa on payments

Splitit has announced it will partner with Visa to integrate the credit card company’s instalment solutions service.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Caltex rejects EG offer but wants to talk

Petrol station and refinery operator Caltex Australia says a takeover offer undervalues the company but it wants to continue discussions.

AAP Newswire