OPEC seeks 1.5% global oil production cut

5370537724001

Oil exporters should join forces to reduce global supplies by about 1.5 per cent in the first half of this year, as the world economy suffers from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, the OPEC oil cartel has proposed in Vienna.

However, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has yet to win agreement from a Russia-led group of 10 additional allied countries that will join talks on a possible output cut on Friday in the Austrian capital.