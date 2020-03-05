ACCC won’t appeal TPG & Vodafone merger

TPG and Vodafone are a step closer to completing their planned $15 billion merger after the competition watchdog announced it would not appeal a Federal Court decision allowing the deal to proceed.

The ACCC had argued the merger would be anti-competitive and believed TPG would have completed its abandoned mobile network, resulting in a fourth carrier.

However on Thursday ACCC officials said they did not have grounds for appeal, which would require proving an error by the judge.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia chief executive Inaki Berroeta said the decision cleared the way to finalise the merger.

The combined business could better provide voice and data services and take on Telstra and Optus.

TPG owner David Teoh believed the legal action, filed about 18 months ago, had given the company's competitors a good advantage in building their own 5G networks.

However he said he saw tremendous opportunity.

TPG and Vodafone now expect to complete the deal by mid-2020.

However it still needs approval from other regulators including the Foreign Investment Review Board.

Shares in TPG were trading 7.7 per cent higher at $8.11 by 1155 AEDT.

Shares in Hutchison - which is a 50 per cent stakeholder in Vodafone Hutchison - were 17.24 per cent higher at 17 cents.

TPG meanwhile upgraded its earnings guidance after reporting first half results on Thursday.

The internet giant has raised full year earnings guidance from a maximum $750 million to $785 million.

First half profit more than tripled to $143.6 million, but the figures are complicated by decisions prior to its planned merger.

TPG had been building a 4G mobile network to better compete with Telstra and Optus, but abandoned it due to costs and the federal government's decision to bar China's Huawei from supplying equipment for 5G networks.

TPG's cancellation of its network meant its first half result a year ago was substantially lower due to $227.4 million in expenses.

Factoring this, the company's underlying first half 2020 profit was down by 30 per cent.

This is due to $53.7 million of Australian spectrum amortisation, and a $19.6 million increase in net financing costs.

TPG said the latter was due primarily to the cessation of interest capitalisation from the mobile network.

TPG will pay a fully franked 3.0 cents per share interim dividend, up from 2.0 cents a year ago.

The internet service provider has faced declining profitability from its NBN base.

However management expects this to improve after NBN Co in October announced changes to wholesale pricing.

TPG includes the iiNet and Internode businesses and has 1.9 million broadband customers.