Pool Permit Pain

The recent discussions in the "Shepparton News" and the comparisons of rates levied in other comparable shires is indeed an interesting backdrop for the lead in to the November Council Elections. On looking at the figures provided it would certainly appear that Shepparton's rates are excessive.

Indeed, although it is unfair to compare Shepparton's rates to those in Melbourne, I know of two friends in Melbourne who have houses valued at more than twice the CIV (Capital Improved Value) of my home in Shepparton but are paying approximately one third less in rates than I do. Having said that, things aren't always what they seem and Ernesto's advice to voters is beware the single issue Council candidate. We have been here before and its given us much grief.