Pool Permit Pain

Ernesto's Manifesto
Pool Permit PainBy Belligerent Bruce
The recent discussions in the "Shepparton News" and the comparisons of rates levied in other comparable shires is indeed an interesting backdrop for the lead in to the November Council Elections. On looking at the figures provided it would certainly appear that Shepparton's rates are excessive.
Indeed, although it is unfair to compare Shepparton's rates to those in Melbourne, I know of two friends in Melbourne who have houses valued at more than twice the CIV (Capital Improved Value) of my home in Shepparton but are paying approximately one third less in rates than I do. Having said that, things aren't always what they seem and Ernesto's advice to voters is beware the single issue Council candidate. We have been here before and its given us much grief.
So while on the subject of excessive council charges, let us look at all the fees involved in the registration of a permanent swimming pool which has to be done by 1/6/22.
Now I don't have any problem with any scheme that will save lives but surely Shepparton Council already has a data base of pools in the area through the issuing of Council Building Permits.
I have just started the process of registering my swimming pool and I wonder if anyone else has had a good look at the Council's charges being levied on Swimming Pool owners in the name of compliance.
- Pool Registration Fee - $31.85 - Kaa Ching!
- Council Records Search - $47.35 Kaa Ching! I was charged this fee for a search of council records even though I had provided a copy of the original pool permit. Despite one verbal and two email requests I have still not been given a copy of this permit that cost me the best part of $50.
- A Certificate of Barrier Compliance is now required. "At this time you may contact Council or a relevant practitioner or pool inspector to arrange an inspection of the pool and to issue a Certificate of Barrier Compliance which is to be lodged online with the Council". At time of writing I am still waiting for council to inform me how much this inspection will cost. It is my understanding the Shepparton Council has nobody qualified to carry out such an inspection and according to our local Poolwerx, an inspector from Melbourne will cost $330 plus another $110 if they have to reinspect to check on any remedial works. When I purchased my current property in 2010, the Council sent a Building Inspector to advise me on compliance and sign off on the compliance after appropriate works had been done, at no cost.
- Lodgement (Of Compliance Certificate) Fee - $20.44 - Kaa Ching!
- This process must be repeated every four years. I am yet to ascertain what fees will apply then but assume one will have to pay another inspection and lodgement fee - Kaa Ching!
These Council charges are (fortunately) the maximum which can be charged according to SPASAVIC (Swimming Pool and Spa Association of Victoria), I wonder were the maximum allowable fees higher would the Shepparton City Council charge the maximum also?
This gouging of pool owners in this way merely reinforces the publics perception that our Council is overcharging its ratepayers wherever it can.
What do you think?