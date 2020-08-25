Hypocrisy and Corruption-the LNP way.

Back in June this year, the Channel nine program 60 minutes' broke the story about Adam Somyurek and the ALP branch stacking scandal. My personal social media feeds lit up with anti ALP comments from conservative voting acquaintances decrying the corrupt ALP.

Ernesto responded with the following excellent manifesto.

https://www.sheppnews.com.au/ernestos-manifesto/2020/06/18/1237242/scamming-scumbags

Now the boot is on the other foot with another equally damning 60 Minutes expose on branch stacking in the Liberal Party, and my social media feeds are remarkably quiet.

I wonder why?

To my way of thinking, the main problem is not LNP corruption per-se, the problem is that many LNP voters don't care!

Where was their outrage when-

The "Bonking Beetroot" spent hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars in his position as "Drought Envoy" only to deliver his "report" via text to the PM? (A report the public has never seen).

Bridgett "Bang Bang" McKenzie rorted the sports grants scheme in collaboration with the PM.

Gladys and Peter Dutton let the Ruby Princess dock and discharge its infected passengers.

$10 million was gifted to the Murdochracy's Fox Sports to encourage them to cover more woman's sport (this on top of $30 million for same purpose 2 years ago), whilst cutting the ABC budget by $84 million.

The Government failed to put a plan in place for Aged Care to combat the Covid crisis.

I could go on but you get the picture.

It seems that Conservative voters are very willing to pile on the ALP when corruption rears it ugly head but when it's occurring on the other side of the political divide they dismiss it with, "all parties do it" or "as it should be" or "not as bad as the Labor party, what about........?" etc, etc .

There is also a huge difference applied by the conservative media between the level of accountability expected by the ALP compared to that of the Liberal/National parties.

That many conservative voters unthinkingly consume this conservative media bias without question may well be the reason for this difference in attitude.

I could fill a dozen manifesto's with the type of corruption listed above but it goes back to the fact our political system is broken, open to abuse by dodgy operatives like Marcus Bastiaan and Adam Somyurek, and endorsed covertly by the leaders of their respective parties.

Once again Ernesto is calling for a Federal Anti corruption Commission, but it is also time all political parties carried out proper reform of all of their processes, made these workings transparent to the public and subjected to severe penalties if breached.

Pie in the sky?

Probably.