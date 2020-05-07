Time For Reflection

5370537724001

After approximately eight weeks of isolating at home during this pandemic, Ernesto figures it's time for a little reflecting on a few myths some of us have been harbouring about people and politics.

For years, conservative commentators and the sheeple that hang on their every word have been peddling the same crap.

Australia's teachers are slack and are the reason the country is in a mess.

Unions are the reason the country is in a mess

The ALP is the reason the country is in a mess because they can't manage money.

People on unemployment benefits are bludgers and drug addicts.