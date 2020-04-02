Land of Plenty to be held in Shepparton this year

Entertainment

Land of Plenty will be returning to Shepparton this October for its second year, promising a memorable event for music lovers across the region.

The all-ages major music festival has been scheduled for Saturday, October 31 at the Shepparton Showgrounds.

While the line-up is yet to be released, the organisers assure they will deliver a diverse range of genres, from hip hop to rock and indie, as well as all-star artists featured in previous Triple J Hottest 100 countdowns.

The festival will also offer art displays, market stalls, gourmet food vans, and carnival rides for all to enjoy.

Last year's line-up was filled with a range of stellar Australian acts, including Ocean Alley, Illy, Tones and I, Alex the Astronaut and Shepparton's own Briggs.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said Greater Shepparton City Council was delighted the festival was planned to go ahead this year.

“The Land of Plenty Festival was a highly anticipated event last year and its return gives everyone something to look forward to,” she said.

“Red Hill Entertainment ... successfully hosted the festival last year and brought some of the nation’s best artists together with local performers for a once-in-a-lifetime performance.”

A Land of Plenty spokesperson said they wanted to give fans, music lovers and festival goers something to look forward to, and the event would go ahead if it was "safe and approved to do so".

“Keep on washing your hands, turn up the music and don’t forget to keep grooving, dancing and smiling — while social distancing,” the spokesperson said.

The event is run by Red Hill Entertainment in collaboration with Greater Shepparton City Council and Shepparton Show Me.

Visit landofplentyfestival.com to sign up to the mailing list.

