Most important meal of the day earns high marks at GSSC

Greater Shepparton Secondary College has been serving free breakfasts each morning this year, ensuring disadvantaged students have full stomachs before a busy day of learning.

The school's wellbeing and inclusion director Nick Bamford said this was the first year of the School Breakfast Clubs, where anywhere from 200 to 350 students were fed each morning during the term across all campuses.

Fruit cups and milk boxes: School Breakfast Clubs are making sure students are fed in the morning for free.