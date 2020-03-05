New Bishop officially blesses three new Notre Dame College buildings

Notre Dame College was bursting with pride on Thursday, as it welcomed Catholic Diocese of Sandhurst Bishop Shane Mackinlay and Parish Priest Father Joe Taylor to officially bless three new buildings.

Bishop Mackinlay said it was “really important” to acknowledge God’s involvement when Catholic schools opened new buildings.

“Even the involvement of classrooms that have no explicit connection with religion — in supporting the mission of the school and shaping children in response to God’s call and pursuing the mission of the school, it’s really important,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to what’s clearly a really significant celebration of a great commitment by both the community here, and with government assistance, to enhancing the facilities that are available here in Shepparton.

As part of the blessing and for the Lent calendar, plenty of purple was on display.

“I’m very pleased to be here at one of the largest schools in the diocese and getting to know the students and seeing what their issues are — there’s a whole range.”

It was Bishop Mackinlay’s first time at Notre Dame College, where he blessed the new Chisholm Trades Skills Centre, The Marian Centre for visual arts and The Bishop Joe Grech Centre for science.

Principal John Cortese it was a wonderful time to host Bishop Mackinlay given the school was going through “a time of need” because of outdated facilities.

“As we have a new bishop, he needs to get to know all the different schools and parishes, and he said he really wants to get to know our school community,” Mr Cortese said.

“Before we had a science wing, we were using 1970s technologies, like when I was at school.

“The ability to have updated facilities has students using materials and facilities that are state of the art in each of the buildings.

“The students absolutely love the new buildings; they think it’s important to have state-of-the-art learning materials and facilities.”

After the blessing ceremony, Bishop Mackinlay was to host a two-hour Opening School Mass, which Mr Cortese said 2000 people would attend.

“It’s one of the highlights of our school year,” Mr Cortese said.

