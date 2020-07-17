Breaking News

Shepparton police self-isolating after visiting officer’s positive COVID-19 result

By Charmayne Allison

Sixteen Shepparton police officers are now self-isolating after a Melbourne police officer who visited Shepparton last week tested positive for COVID-19.

The police member had been in Shepparton last week and as such, 16 police from Shepparton have also been directed to self-isolate immediately and will be tested.

The area occupied by the police at Shepparton police station has been blocked off and was professionally deep cleaned Thursday night.

A thorough assessment of the impact on other police personnel and the community is being undertaken to identify any further close contacts.

The police sworn member, based at Crime Command at the 313 Spencer Street complex, received notification Thursday they had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Melbourne office area was professionally deep-cleaned Thursday afternoon, with other police personnel asked to not attend the office during this time.

Twelve police members from the work area have been directed to self-isolate immediately and will be tested.

"Victoria Police’s priority first and foremost is to ensure the safety of its people and the community," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

