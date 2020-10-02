Sons of Magpies legends making their mark

AAP AFL

If Collingwood are able to inflict a series of upsets during the AFL finals it will be in no small part due to some of their past legends.

The Magpies' team for Saturday night's elimination final against West Coast in Perth is set to feature four father-son picks.

Defender Darcy Moore is the headline act, while Josh Daicos and brothers Tyler and Callum Brown are starting to make their mark.

Moore is the son of two-time Brownlow medallist Peter Moore, who played 172 games for Collingwood and 77 for Melbourne.

Daicos is the son of the mercurial Peter Daicos, who booted 549 goals in 250 games for the Magpies.

Tyler, whose dad Gavin played 254 games for Collingwood and captained the side for five seasons, said it was a special experience to play alongside his fellow father-son picks.

"We used to a do a father-son clinic, and I remember me, Callum and Josh were there at the time," Brown said.

"It's pretty cool seeing them now when you're playing on the field with them, and thinking back to when you were playing junior footy and having that dream of playing AFL.

"Seeing Callum and Josh get drafted was pretty special to see, and then I was just hoping I could join them at the club next year, and it was a pretty cool experience when I did get drafted."

Tyler Brown will have his hands full when he comes up against West Coast's star-studded midfield.

The 20-year-old has never faced the Eagles, but one look at Luke Shuey will bring back memories of his school days.

"Shuey went to Marcellin College, so growing up at the school you hear about him and what a great player he was there," said Brown, who is 10 years younger than Shuey.

"In the lunch area there were posters up on the wall with his face. And you hear stories from teachers about him playing in the first team and just dominating.

"He's such a great player. It will be pretty cool to be running out next to him."

Brown has played nine games in his debut season, and says he's looking forward to his first final.

