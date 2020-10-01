AAP AFL

Dockers re-sign Brennan Cox until 2022

By AAP Newswire

Brennan Cox. - AAP

Fremantle's injury-hit defensive stocks have received a massive boost after Brennan Cox re-signed until the end of 2022.

Cox was coming out of contract at the end of this season, and would have attracted significant interest from rival clubs following his breakout campaign.

But the 22-year-old has decided to re-sign for a further two years, giving Fremantle some much-needed stability in defence.

Cox formed a formidable key defensive partnership with Luke Ryan this year after key defenders Alex Pearce, Joel Hamling, and Griffin Logue were struck down by serious injuries.

Doubts remain over the future availability of Pearce (ankle) and Hamling (ankle), meaning the re-signing of Cox was of utmost importance.

"I'm really keen to be a part of this club. I think we're building something very special and I can't wait to just keep improving with all of the young fellas alongside our more experienced players," Cox said.

"I've built a lot of connections here and I'm keen to keep growing. Over these next couple of years, I think we can really improve and, hopefully, push for finals."

The 194cm Cox started his career at Fremantle as a forward before settling in as a backman in 2020.

He now feels more comfortable in defence.

"The position change has been good. I think with the support of teammates and everyone around me, it's really helped me," Cox said.

"I haven't played too many games down back but picking the brains of Alex Pearce, Joel Hamling, Griffin Logue and Luke Ryan, it's really helped me and held me in good stead. I think playing down back is probably my more natural position."

