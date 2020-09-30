AAP AFL

Port support Watts ahead of court case

By AAP Newswire

Jack Watts. - AAP

Port Adelaide will continue to support recently retired Jack Watts ahead of a court appearance for an alleged hit-and-run.

Watts has been charged with driving without due care and failing to report a crash after an accident on September 20 in western Adelaide.

Watts' vehicle allegedly struck a parked car, causing minor damage.

The 29-year-old, who announced his AFL retirement last week, has been summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

"I'm not involved with what's going on ... but I'm sure Jack would getting 100 per cent supported by us as a football club and us as an industry, by the AFL," Port coach Ken Hinkley told reporters on Wednesday.

"He will get as much support as he needs."

Watts didn't play an AFL game this season as he attempted to recover from a broken leg sustained last year.

The No.1 pick at the 2008 draft cited the mental and physical toll in trying to overcome the injury as a key factor in his retirement.

Watts was contracted for next year but had been considering quitting for months.

"The conversations we were having with Jack with his management have been ongoing for six or eight weeks," Hinkley said.

"He was physically being challenged every week. It has a tough, tough journey for Jack Watts to try and get to play footy."

