Port to take punt on Burton in AFL final

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley is preparing to punt on injury-prone defender Ryan Burton in Thursday night's AFL qualifying final against Geelong.

Burton is set to be recalled for his first game since round 16 when he suffered a thigh strain.

The half-back has managed just six games this season amid a spate of soft tissue injuries.

But Hinkley says Burton a likely starter against the Cats when the finals series starts at Adelaide Oval.

"There is always risk when you bring people back in that have had some recent injuries," Hinkley told reporters on Wednesday.

"But there's always a risk with any player.

"If they're a part of your best team ... you put them in the side.

"If Ryan gets through training today .. we are really strong in the belief he does makes us better."

Burton, Tom Clurey, who has overcome a hamstring strain, and Zak Butters, who has served a two-game suspension, appear certain inclusions.

Clurey had a torrid time when pitted against Geelong's Tom Hawkins in round 12 when the big Cat booted six goals in his side's 60-point thrashing of the Power.

But Hinkley hasn't dwelled on that result, noting the Power haven't lost a game since.

"We're in really good form ... we learnt a lot from the game we played against Geelong," he said.

"We are playing here at Adelaide Oval - we have got some things in our favour that perhaps weren't in our favour last time.

"That still won't make it easy ... it (home ground advantage) is a real bonus but it's an earnt bonus.

"But we're playing against a side who don't really worry about the environment too much."

Port earnt hosting rights by finishing top - a position the club held for the entire home-and-away season.

"It certainly gives you confidence that over the whole season we have earnt the right to be on top," Hinkley said.

"Our team has been a really consistent team right through this season ... we're in a pretty good space and we have built to play finals footy.

"So far, I'm really proud of what the boys have been able to do ... we're really good team, we're a strong team, we're very capable."

Qualifying final teams will be announced on Wednesday evening.