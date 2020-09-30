Magpie Madgen and his finals superstitions

Collingwood defender Jack Madgen says he can't help but be a tad superstitious this week as he nervously awaits the start of the AFL finals.

Madgen played the final four games of the 2018 regular season and the final three games of 2019 - only to miss out on finals selection both years.

This season is looming as third-time lucky for Madgen, who has played the past nine games for the Magpies heading into Saturday night's elimination final against West Coast in Perth.

"I was talking to my partner about it and she was saying, 'how exciting, you're going to be playing your first final'. And I said, 'Don't jinx me, this has happened before'," Madgen said with a laugh.

"I'm pretty confident this time, but a little bit superstitious with that as well."

Madgen comes from a basketball background, and was even on the Cairns Taipans' list for the 2016-17 NBL season.

The 192cm defender was selected by Collingwood as a rookie in 2018, and was 25 when he made his AFL debut later that year.

Although Madgen is yet to play an AFL final, he feels the experience he gained from some high-stakes basketball games will hold him in good stead.

"Personally for me, I've played basketball all over the world and in some big games," he said.

"Just the ability to stay in the moment and focus on what's important, I think that's one of my strengths.

"Although it's not a physical gift, it's something I've worked on mentally. I think that puts me in good stead for those important games and trying not to get nervous.

"Some of the games in college I would have played in front of a packed house, on the road where everyone is booing you and going nuts. Those games are enjoyable, a bit of pressure, a bit of angst."

West Coast's forward line is stacked with big-man talent, with Madgen likely to get the job on the Eagles' third tall forward.

Eagles forward Josh Kennedy (ankle) is expected to be declared fit, while Luke Shuey (hamstrings), Jeremy McGovern (hamstring), and Jack Redden (thumb) are all set to return.

Collingwood's Chris Mayne could return from a fractured cheekbone.

Madgen had two weddings planned this year - one in the United States, and one in Australia.

Both of them had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the silver lining is he will get the chance to play finals football in October - the month when his first wedding was originally scheduled for.