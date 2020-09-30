AAP AFL

Bombers turn to Sheedy for board role

By AAP Newswire

Essendon have turned to their only coach to have won finals in the past 52 years, Kevin Sheedy, as they attempt to turn their AFL on-field fortunes around.

Sheedy, who coached Essendon to four premierships in 27 years, has been appointed to the club's board and will "assist with key football department decisions" and provide support to new coach Ben Rutten.

Essendon haven't won a final since 2004, when Sheedy was still coach, with Rutten the fourth coach to take the reins on a full-time basis since Sheedy's 2007 departure.

The last time they won a final without Sheedy at the helm was the 1968 preliminary final under Jack Clarke.

"My role is to support Sean Wellman as football director and along with Simon Madden, advise the board on football matters, that is my strength and that is what I will focus on," Sheedy said.

"I have more than 50 years of playing, coaching and football experience, and I will bring that to the board to assist with key football department decisions."

Sheedy replaces outgoing director Katie Lio and will have his appointment ratified in October.

"Kevin will not be involved in the day-to-day operations of the footy department, but with our football director, Sean Wellman, and club great, Simon Madden, Kevin will ensure we have a high level of rigour around our football discussions at the board level," incoming president Paul Brasher said.

