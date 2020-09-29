Magpies keen to avoid AFL ‘island’ life

Collingwood star Jack Crisp says their defensive group won't leave each other stranded on "an island" when they confront West Coast's potent forward line in Saturday night's AFL elimination final.

The Magpies were given a major reality check in round eight this year when they copped a 66-point hiding from the Eagles in Perth.

West Coast scored a stunning 18.3 from 35 inside 50m entries that day, with Josh Kennedy booting a seven goals.

Collingwood have the chance to redeem themselves on Saturday at Optus Stadium and Crisp is confident they will put on a much better display.

"We're not just going to leave our blokes one on one," Crisp said.

"We're going to try our best to stay in the mix as a defensive group and really help each other out, so we're not isolated and not feeling like we're left on an island.

"We're going to play as a team."

Collingwood led by 20 points early against the Eagles before the wheels fell off.

"We started off really well, but when they got on top everyone just kind of wanted to try to win it on their own boot," Crisp said.

"But we've got to make sure we keep coming back to shape and role, playing as a team, being predictable.

"We felt like we were pulled apart defensively too easily, in all parts of the ground.

"They were able to just kick the ball through us, find hit ups really easily, and going forward they just picked us apart.

"We'll be ready. We're not going to be caravanned. We're not going into our shells."

Collingwood ended the regular season as the third best defensive side but 13th in attack.

Crisp is confident the Magpies possess enough avenues to goal to win the flag from eighth spot.