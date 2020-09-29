AAP AFL

Lions welcome Andrews back for finals

By AAP Newswire

Harris Andrews - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane have been given a massive boost ahead of Friday's AFL qualifying final against Richmond with Harris Andrews an almost certain starter.

The key defender hasn't played for the Lions since tearing his hamstring against Collingwood three weeks ago but coach Chris Fagan says he'll play against the Tigers barring any setbacks between now and Friday.

"Obviously we've got to train today and another session Thursday morning that he's got to get through but right now it's looking positive," Fagan said.

"By the time we get to Friday night it's 28 days since he injured the hamstring which is plenty of time for a hamstring to repair."

Fagan dismissed any suggestion the Tigers' omitting key forward Tom Lynch would influence his decision on whether to risk Andrews or not.

"If Harris Andrews is fit, he plays because he's in our best team," Fagan said.

Midfield bull Jarrod Berry is also set to return from the shoulder injury that sidelined him since the Lions' win over Gold Coast earlier this month, in another boost to Fagan's team as they aim to end a long losing run to the Tigers.

Brisbane have lost 15 straight to the Tigers in a streak stretching back to 2009 which includes a defeat in last year's qualifying final at the Gabba.

Fagan said there would be no hiding from the Lions' poor record against the Tigers heading into Friday's match.

"Across the course of the last couple of years in particular, we've played many teams that have had long winning runs against us and we've been able to change that," Fagan said.

"There's one left.

"There's an element of respect around the Tigers for what they've done, aura is a big word - sort of supernatural.

"I'm not sure they're supernatural they're just human beings like we are.

"Two years ago we put up a list of teams we hadn't beaten for a long, long time and we've been just ticking them off.

"Our players have been up to that sort of caper for a couple of years now so this week is no different."

Latest articles

News

$4.73 million for Shepparton roads

Five Shepparton road projects will receive $4.73 million in federal funding including $1.44 million for the fourth stage of the Welsford St upgrades.

James Bennett
News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Cats’ star welcomes Daniher speculation

Coleman Medal winner Tom Hawkins believes Geelong absolutely have to explore the possibility of recruiting Essendon’s Joe Daniher to his AFL club.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Injured Mitch Marsh faces flight challenge

Allrounder Mitch Marsh has been ruled out of the rest of the IPL season, but Australia are hopeful he won’t miss the start of the home international summer.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagles star Yeo ruled out of AFL finals

Star West Coast midfielder Elliot Yeo has been ruled out for the rest of the AFL season due to osteitis pubis.

AAP Newswire