AAP AFL

AFL loss would be double blow for Eagles

By AAP Newswire

West Coast's Nic Naitanui - AAP

1 of 1

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says the Eagles will have an added "incentive" to win Saturday's AFL elimination final against Collingwood as a loss would see his side immediately begin another two weeks of quarantine.

The Eagles' players and staff are in the final days of their 14-day home quarantine period while the Magpies are quarantining for seven days.

If the Eagles win at Optus Stadium they will again isolate at home - barring attending training under strict protocols - before flying to either Adelaide or Queensland to face the loser of the qualifying final between Port Adelaide and Geelong.

But Simpson said Collingwood's shorter quarantine saw the Magpies considered a "dirty" club under Western Australia's restrictions - meaning the Eagles would once again have to enter quarantine, even if they lose and begin their off-season.

"We're in two weeks' quarantine now. I think Collingwood are in a seven-day quarantine so I think they're considered a 'dirty' club when we play them," Simpson told 3AW radio.

"So if we lose we'll go back into quarantine for another two weeks on top of that, which I've told our leaders.

"So that might be a bit of an incentive to have a win because if we have a win we'll go back into quarantine and then travel and then away we go again.

"So unfortunately it'll be a 28-day stint in quarantine if we don't roll the Pies."

West Coast will be bolstered by the return of captain Luke Shuey (hamstrings) and fellow midfielder Jack Redden, along with likely Jeremy McGovern and Jamie Cripps.

Lewis Jetta and Mark Hutchings are also available but gun on-baller Elliot Yeo (groin) is out for the rest of the season.

Ruckman Nic Naitanui, who missed West Coast's 2018 premiership through injury, said the hunt for a flag continued to drive him and others who missed out.

"Some of our better performers and some of the guys who are real hungry are those guys that have missed out," he said.

"Brad Sheppard's had a good year, Andrew Gaff's had a solid year and the three of us sat down and watched on in 2018 - so we want to get back there.

"But there's a big hurdle in the way first and that's Collingwood this weekend."

Latest articles

News

Boy faces court over Audi theft, crash

A teenager who was allegedly involved in the theft of an Audi from Kialla, which was later involved in an accident in Melbourne, remains in custody.

Monique Preston
News

POW camp up for sale

About 4000 people were kept as prisoners of war at the camp after it was built in 1941. They included Japanese POWs from the Cowra breakout in 1944 and from the German auxiliary cruiser Kormoran, which sunk the Australian ship HMAS Sydney

James Bennett
News

Greater Shepparton in top five Victorian places for crime prevalence

Greater Shepparton remains in the top five places in Victoria for recorded crimes.

Monique Preston

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Cats’ star welcomes Daniher speculation

Coleman Medal winner Tom Hawkins believes Geelong absolutely have to explore the possibility of recruiting Essendon’s Joe Daniher to his AFL club.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Injured Mitch Marsh faces flight challenge

Allrounder Mitch Marsh has been ruled out of the rest of the IPL season, but Australia are hopeful he won’t miss the start of the home international summer.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagles star Yeo ruled out of AFL finals

Star West Coast midfielder Elliot Yeo has been ruled out for the rest of the AFL season due to osteitis pubis.

AAP Newswire