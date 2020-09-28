Libba gives Dogs bite for AFL finals

The one thing the Western Bulldogs lacked most during last year's inglorious AFL finals exit was a hard edge.

They were outmuscled, beaten up and ultimately embarrassed by Greater Western Sydney.

This time around, as they seek redemption on the big stage, the Bulldogs will have their toughest warrior back on the field leading the way.

Tom Liberatore had two seasons ruined by knee injuries but has produced a career-best campaign against the odds in 2020 and is primed to take the fight to St Kilda in Saturday's elimination final.

"The way that he attacks every game, there's that real knowing of what you're going to get with Tom," teammate Easton Wood said.

"As you're running out next to him you just have that supreme confidence and you can bank what he's doing because he does it every week.

"He brings that real physical edge to his game and it really helps those around him stand taller."

Liberatore has defied shorter quarters this season to post his highest averages for contested possessions (11.5) and disposals (21.1) since 2014.

The 28-year-old prankster has also been at his niggly best in a manner that will no doubt test the St Kilda midfielders' concentration levels at the Gabba.

"He does like getting under the opposition's skin and gets weird on them sometimes, which really gets us going," Wood said.

"It makes us laugh and puts others off their game. He's just great to watch."

Liberatore was still recovering from knee issues when the Bulldogs suffered a 39-point defeat in their last meeting with St Kilda, in round two.

He made a triumphant return the following week as the Dogs turned the tables on GWS after their 2019 elimination final thrashing.

That result and performance haven't been a major focus leading into this year's finals series, but the valuable lessons have been learnt.

"Finals football is combative football and it's high stakes," Wood said.

"That was certainly present in that game (last year) and it didn't go to plan for us.

"We're looking to bring that high energy in this game against St Kilda, be ready for the contest and hopefully have a better story."