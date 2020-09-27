Dogs hero Dickson calls time on AFL career

AAP AFL

By AAP Newswire

Tory Dickson. - AAP

Western Bulldogs premiership hero Tory Dickson has announced his retirement on the eve of the AFL finals.

The 33-year-old was a central figure in the Dogs' fairytale 2016 flag, kicking 10 goals in four finals that season.

But he has managed just one senior appearance in 2020, failing to lock down a spot in the Bulldogs team that will meet St Kilda in an elimination final on Saturday.

"I'm incredibly proud of everything I have achieved as a Western Bulldogs player," Dickson said.

"For a long time, I didn't think I would get to play one AFL game and to have played more than 100 games for this club and contribute to our 2016 premiership success was incredible.

"The opportunity the Western Bulldogs have given me is something I will always be grateful for.

"Making the decision to retire has been incredibly difficult, but I believe it is the right one."

Dickson struggled with injuries after the premiership year and managed to play just one more full season.

The small forward finished with 114 games and 181 goals after being drafted as a 24-year-old in 2011.

He won the Bulldogs' best first-year player and best team player awards and was a member of the club's 2014 VFL premiership.

"Tory has made a significant impact at our club over the past decade," Bulldogs football director Chris Grant said.

"His story is one of real perseverance. Having been overlooked in multiple drafts, Tory continued to work hard and finally earned his opportunity on an AFL list.

"On the field, his skills as a goal-kicking forward have been clear for all to see, and his impact across our 2016 premiership year and successful finals campaign was profound.

"Equally important has been his off-field contribution, as a player his teammates love to play alongside, and in particular, as a great club person."

