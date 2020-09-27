AAP AFL

Cats focus on early intensity in AFL final

By AAP Newswire

Patrick Dangerfield. - AAP

1 of 1

There's no secret to the remedy, Patrick Dangerfield just knows Geelong need to perform better from the opening bounce if they're to advance directly to an AFL preliminary final.

The Cats started slowly in their last three finals appearances coming off a bye, going goalless in two of the first quarters and managing just one major in the other.

They conceded a total of 11 goals in the process on the way to losses in each of those games.

Another poor first-quarter showing won't cut it against minor premiers Port Adelaide in Thursday night's qualifying final at Adelaide Oval.

"That's the challenge for us, to make sure that we start well, especially in hostile territory and an interstate game," Cats star Dangerfield said.

"That's on us as players to get it right and we don't want to be chasing tail from four or five goals down after quarter one.

"It's too difficult, especially with the shortened quarters.

"We've got to make sure that we can control that as players and we're ready to go from the first bounce."

Geelong won the only previous meeting with Port Adelaide this year by 60 points, kicking four goals to one in the first half and finishing far stronger than their opponents.

The Cats will likely regain first-choice ruckman Rhys Stanley (groin) on Thursday night and have almost their full squad available, having welcomed back captain Joel Selwood and champion Gary Ablett in the win over Sydney in round 18.

It leaves them well placed to attack the Power and reach a fourth preliminary final in the space of five seasons.

"(The opportunity) is massive and every team will say the same thing, but we've got to control what we can and that's how we start the game and how we prepare for it over the next week or so," Dangerfield said.

"Port have been the best side all season but our form's been pretty good as well, so we'll be confident going into the game.

"But it matters little what we say, to be honest.

"At the business end of the year it's about your actions and what you do."

Dangerfield said he would likely spend 60 or 70 per cent of his playing time in the engine room against Port Adelaide after starring in his combined midfield-forward role so far this season.

Latest articles

News

Boy faces court over Audi theft, crash

A teenager who was allegedly involved in the theft of an Audi from Kialla, which was later involved in an accident in Melbourne, remains in custody.

Monique Preston
News

POW camp up for sale

About 4000 people were kept as prisoners of war at the camp after it was built in 1941. They included Japanese POWs from the Cowra breakout in 1944 and from the German auxiliary cruiser Kormoran, which sunk the Australian ship HMAS Sydney

James Bennett
News

Greater Shepparton in top five Victorian places for crime prevalence

Greater Shepparton remains in the top five places in Victoria for recorded crimes.

Monique Preston

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Cats’ star welcomes Daniher speculation

Coleman Medal winner Tom Hawkins believes Geelong absolutely have to explore the possibility of recruiting Essendon’s Joe Daniher to his AFL club.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Injured Mitch Marsh faces flight challenge

Allrounder Mitch Marsh has been ruled out of the rest of the IPL season, but Australia are hopeful he won’t miss the start of the home international summer.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagles star Yeo ruled out of AFL finals

Star West Coast midfielder Elliot Yeo has been ruled out for the rest of the AFL season due to osteitis pubis.

AAP Newswire