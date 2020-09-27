Eagle Sheed in awe of Naitanui dominance

Grand-final hero Dom Sheed says there is one big reason behind his career-best clearance year: Nic Naitanui.

The arrival of Geelong star Tim Kelly at West Coast this season had many pundits wondering just how the Eagles would fit so many stars into their midfield.

Despite kicking the winning goal in the 2018 grand final, Sheed appeared the most vulnerable to being squeezed out.

But the 25-year-old has continued to thrive, averaging a career-best 5.1 clearances per game despite 2020's shortened matches.

That return puts Sheed firmly in the elite category, with injuries to Elliot Yeo, Luke Shuey and Jack Redden increasing his responsibility in the midfield.

But Sheed did not have to think twice when asked about the biggest reason behind his increase in clearance numbers.

"Nic being back, pretty much," he said.

Naitanui's season-long dominance resulted in him being named the starting ruckman in the All-Australian side, adding to his first blazer in 2012.

The 30-year-old's hot form this year was even more impressive considering it was his first full season back since undergoing a second knee reconstruction.

His dominance at centre bounces has been particularly telling, allowing West Coast's midfielders to drive the ball forward into an uncrowded forward line.

"When you see him lining up in the ruck for that first centre bounce of the game, everyone does walk a bit taller," Sheed said.

"What he adds to the team, not only ruck wise but with his aggression around the footy and around the contest, that's what we love as a footy club."

Naitanui's ruck battle with Collingwood's Brodie Grundy is set to play a key role in next Saturday's elimination final at Optus Stadium.

"It's arguably where this game will be won and lost - in the midfield," Sheed said.

"And that ruck battle is going to be a massive part of that.

"We understand up against Grundy it's going to be more of an even split with who wins the hitout.

"When that ball hits the ground, it's going to be about who can win the contest from there."

West Coast could welcome back up to six premiership players for the elimination final, with Shuey (hamstrings), Lewis Jetta (calf), Redden (thumb), Jeremy McGovern (hamstring), Jamie Cripps (personal reasons), and Mark Hutchings (hamstring) all set to be available.

But gun midfielder Elliot Yeo will miss the finals series after failing to overcome a painful case of osteitis pubis.