No Gabba fears for Bulldogs’ Macrae

The Western Bulldogs have had only one trip to the Gabba this season and managed just a single AFL victory at the Brisbane venue in the past decade.

St Kilda, their elimination final opponents, have treated it as a home away from home during a campaign affected by COVID-19, visiting six times in the past two months.

The Saints like it so much that they fought the AFL to play the elimination final at the Gabba instead of being sent to Adelaide Oval.

But All-Australian midfielder Jack Macrae says the 2020 grand final venue should hold no fears for the Bulldogs.

"We've had a few good games there in recent times and it's not the MCG or Marvel Stadium, but we're pretty confident," Macrae said.

"In the middle it's a bit harder with the cricket pitch, so that does make it a little bit different, and probably at times with the dew at night it can be a bit slippery.

"We might have to adapt to a few things there."

The Bulldogs suffered a four-goal defeat to Brisbane at the Gabba in round 11 and haven't won there since August 2017, when the Lions were last on the ladder.

Silky-skilled Caleb Daniel played alongside Macrae in that narrow victory and tipped the battle with St Kilda in the Gabba's centre square would be crucial.

"It's pretty short through the middle of the ground so centre clearances are really (important)," Daniel said.

"That's how you kick big scores, but it's a really nice deck and hard under foot.

"It's slippery when it's a little bit wet and we've got to be right on top of that."

St Kilda have a 50 per cent win rate at the Gabba this season and belted Greater Western Sydney by 52 points there a fortnight ago, sealing a finals spot in the process.