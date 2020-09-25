AAP AFL

No Gabba fears for Bulldogs’ Macrae

By AAP Newswire

Western Bulldogs' Jack Macrae - AAP

1 of 1

The Western Bulldogs have had only one trip to the Gabba this season and managed just a single AFL victory at the Brisbane venue in the past decade.

St Kilda, their elimination final opponents, have treated it as a home away from home during a campaign affected by COVID-19, visiting six times in the past two months.

The Saints like it so much that they fought the AFL to play the elimination final at the Gabba instead of being sent to Adelaide Oval.

But All-Australian midfielder Jack Macrae says the 2020 grand final venue should hold no fears for the Bulldogs.

"We've had a few good games there in recent times and it's not the MCG or Marvel Stadium, but we're pretty confident," Macrae said.

"In the middle it's a bit harder with the cricket pitch, so that does make it a little bit different, and probably at times with the dew at night it can be a bit slippery.

"We might have to adapt to a few things there."

The Bulldogs suffered a four-goal defeat to Brisbane at the Gabba in round 11 and haven't won there since August 2017, when the Lions were last on the ladder.

Silky-skilled Caleb Daniel played alongside Macrae in that narrow victory and tipped the battle with St Kilda in the Gabba's centre square would be crucial.

"It's pretty short through the middle of the ground so centre clearances are really (important)," Daniel said.

"That's how you kick big scores, but it's a really nice deck and hard under foot.

"It's slippery when it's a little bit wet and we've got to be right on top of that."

St Kilda have a 50 per cent win rate at the Gabba this season and belted Greater Western Sydney by 52 points there a fortnight ago, sealing a finals spot in the process.

Latest articles

World

Thunberg joins global climate action day

As part of a global day of climate action, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined other young activists outside the Swedish parliament.

AAP Newswire
World

North Korea regrets killing South Korean

North Korean authorities have written to South Korean President Moon Jae-in saying the killing of a South Korean by the North’s troops should not have happened.

AAP Newswire
World

Malaysia power struggle set to drag on

Malaysia’s king is in hospital and cannot see anyone for a week, stalling opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s plans to seek royal assent to form a new government.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Saints into finals as GWS ‘lose respect’

St Kilda have run away from GWS to win by 52 points and qualify for the AFL finals for the first time since 2011 and end the Giants season in ugly fashion.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Cats’ star welcomes Daniher speculation

Coleman Medal winner Tom Hawkins believes Geelong absolutely have to explore the possibility of recruiting Essendon’s Joe Daniher to his AFL club.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Carlton’s Teague still rates Blues’ list

Carlton coach David Teague doesn’t think mass changes to the playing list are required for the Blues to mount a serious AFL finals challenge next season.

AAP Newswire