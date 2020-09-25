AAP AFL

AFL flag still driving Dangerfield

By AAP Newswire

Patrick dangerfield - AAP

1 of 1

All the individual accolades in the world won't sate Patrick Dangerfield's appetite for the ultimate team success - an AFL premiership.

Dangerfield this week added an eighth All-Australian blazer to his wardrobe, his first adorned with the captain's colours.

But after 265 games over 13 seasons, the 30-year-old Brownlow Medal winner has still never played in a season decider and craves the chance to hold the cup aloft.

A qualifying final against minor premiers Port Adelaide is the next step in the Cats' latest flag tilt.

"That's the only thing that matters, but there's a process to get there clearly," Dangerfield said on Friday.

"The team's changed a little bit from last year but there's certainly a lot of players that played in (the preliminary final defeat to Richmond) and it still burns.

"But at the same time there's no point looking in the rear-vision mirror, it's about what we can control in front of us.

"That's the way that we play and we've got to make sure that we tick off the games along the way in order to get there."

Geelong have long been criticised for a perceived over-reliance on their superstars, but Dangerfield pointed to an even contribution across the board as key to their success so far this season.

He and decorated spearhead Tom Hawkins were picked in the All-Australian team alongside first-timer Cameron Guthrie, with Sam Menegola also named in the initial squad.

"(Guthrie and Menegola) have had wonderful years and it's great recognition for Cam and the season that he's had," Dangerfield said.

"But our success extends far beyond just those names in the (All-Australian squad).

"Our real success has been the contribution from so many and that's the same for all teams in the top four and top eight.

"You don't get into that position on the back of just a few, it's on the collective and how you perform as a team."

Guthrie, now in his 10th season, was named on a wing in the All-Australian team after taking his game to a new level.

The 28-year-old midfielder has stepped up in the extended absences of captain Joel Selwood and champion Gary Ablett, and has relished taking on added responsibility since Tim Kelly's trade to West Coast.

"I haven't done anything too different this year, it is an accumulation of a number of years in the system now," Guthrie said.

"I've always tried to improve my game over a long period, just showing up and doing the work.

"Tim's departure has definitely opened up some minutes in the midfield and we've had some injuries in there ... so I've tried to take those opportunities and contribute."

Latest articles

World

Malaysia power struggle set to drag on

Malaysia’s king is in hospital and cannot see anyone for a week, stalling opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s plans to seek royal assent to form a new government.

AAP Newswire
World

North Korea regrets killing South Korean

North Korean authorities have written to South Korean President Moon Jae-in saying the killing of a South Korean by the North’s troops should not have happened.

AAP Newswire
World

Obamas are world’s most admired people

A YouGov survey has found that Barack and Michelle Obama are the most admired people in the world.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Saints into finals as GWS ‘lose respect’

St Kilda have run away from GWS to win by 52 points and qualify for the AFL finals for the first time since 2011 and end the Giants season in ugly fashion.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Cats’ star welcomes Daniher speculation

Coleman Medal winner Tom Hawkins believes Geelong absolutely have to explore the possibility of recruiting Essendon’s Joe Daniher to his AFL club.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Carlton’s Teague still rates Blues’ list

Carlton coach David Teague doesn’t think mass changes to the playing list are required for the Blues to mount a serious AFL finals challenge next season.

AAP Newswire