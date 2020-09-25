AAP AFL

Eagle Will Schofield retires from AFL

By AAP Newswire

West Coast defender Will Schofield has announced he will retire at the end of the AFL season.

Schofield has played just four games this season, bringing his career tally to 194 matches since making his debut in 2007.

The 31-year-old played a key role in the club's 2018 premiership triumph after Brad Sheppard was cut down by injury during the finals.

Schofield restricted the influence of Collingwood star Jordan de Goey during the grand final, winning a series of one-on-one duels to help lift the Eagles to a thrilling five-point victory.

The reliable defender recently won his way back into the senior side when the Eagles were dealing with a spate of injuries.

But with Jeremy McGovern a good chance to return from a hamstring injury for next week's elimination final against Collingwood, Schofield might be the unlucky player who gets the chop.

