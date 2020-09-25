AAP AFL

West Coast AFLW coach Dwyer quits his post

By AAP Newswire

Luke Dwyer has called time on his AFLW coaching role with West Coast. - AAP

Inaugural West Coast AFLW coach Luke Dwyer has quit the role for family reasons.

Dwyer was involved in building the list from the ground up, and was head coach in the club's inaugural season this year.

The youthful outfit finished last in their conference after managing just one win from their six games.

Their percentage of 32.1 was the worst in the league.

Dwyer was set to continue coaching the club next year, but said the challenges of COVID-19 convinced him to step down.

"Life has thrown up a few twists and turns in the last few months and I have made the decision that I cannot continue in the role," Dwyer said.

"It was not a decision I made lightly, but it came to the point where I had to make the best decision for my family.

"It was great to be involved in the club's inaugural AFLW season, where we had to deal with a great deal of adversity.

"That experience, along with the people involved, will always be special to me."

West Coast chief executive Trevor Nisbett said he was disappointed to see Dwyer depart, but understood the reasoning.

The Eagles will now begin a search for their next AFLW coach.

