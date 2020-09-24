Injured Mitch Marsh faces flight challenge

Australia are hopeful allrounder Mitch Marsh won't miss the start of the international summer through injury, but getting him back home to start his rehabilitation looms as the big challenge.

Marsh twisted his right ankle on his follow-through in the Hyderabad Sunrisers' clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday and could not finish bowling his first over as a result.

The 28-year-old bravely came out to bat later in the match, but was out first ball and had to be helped off the field.

Marsh has been ruled out of the rest of the IPL season and Cricket Australia are in contact with Hyderabad to come up with a way to get the West Australian home.

Australian players featuring in the IPL are due to arrive in Adelaide on a chartered flight once the IPL season finishes on November 10.

They will have to quarantine for 14 days there.

Marsh is keen to get back as soon as possible to start his rehabilitation, but finding a commercial flight back to Australia could prove to be tough if no chartered ones are available.

If he can't gain an exemption to return straight to WA, he may have to quarantine for 14 days in South Australia, and then another 14 days when he flies to Perth.

Cricket Australia are hopeful Marsh will be fit to play in the Sheffield Shield which is slated to start in late October or early November before fronting up for ODIs and T20s against India, starting in November.

But with the full extent of the injury yet to be known, CA will wait before putting an exact time line on Marsh's return.

Marsh has worked his way back into favour in the Test, ODI and T20 squads over the past year and he was looming as a key figure for Australia this summer before suffering the untimely injury.