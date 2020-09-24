AAP AFL

Injured Mitch Marsh faces flight challenge

By AAP Newswire

Mitchell Marsh - AAP

1 of 1

Australia are hopeful allrounder Mitch Marsh won't miss the start of the international summer through injury, but getting him back home to start his rehabilitation looms as the big challenge.

Marsh twisted his right ankle on his follow-through in the Hyderabad Sunrisers' clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday and could not finish bowling his first over as a result.

The 28-year-old bravely came out to bat later in the match, but was out first ball and had to be helped off the field.

Marsh has been ruled out of the rest of the IPL season and Cricket Australia are in contact with Hyderabad to come up with a way to get the West Australian home.

Australian players featuring in the IPL are due to arrive in Adelaide on a chartered flight once the IPL season finishes on November 10.

They will have to quarantine for 14 days there.

Marsh is keen to get back as soon as possible to start his rehabilitation, but finding a commercial flight back to Australia could prove to be tough if no chartered ones are available.

If he can't gain an exemption to return straight to WA, he may have to quarantine for 14 days in South Australia, and then another 14 days when he flies to Perth.

Cricket Australia are hopeful Marsh will be fit to play in the Sheffield Shield which is slated to start in late October or early November before fronting up for ODIs and T20s against India, starting in November.

But with the full extent of the injury yet to be known, CA will wait before putting an exact time line on Marsh's return.

Marsh has worked his way back into favour in the Test, ODI and T20 squads over the past year and he was looming as a key figure for Australia this summer before suffering the untimely injury.

Latest articles

News

CFA issues haystack warning

AS THE region experiences spring growth of pastures and crops, the CFA is warning farmers to be cautious when cutting, baling and storing hay.

Ivy Jensen
News

Coliban digital water meters identify water savings

COLIBAN Water says digital water meters have saved at least 60 megalitres of water and helped central Victorians save more than $100,000. The digital metering program, which was introduced in 2018, has seen more than 25,000 digital data loggers...

Campaspe News
News

Lockington Consolidated students light up life with written letters to locals

STUDENTS from Lockington Consolidated School put pen to paper recently as a way of brightening the days of local residents. With the help of the Bush Nursing Centre, students sent handwritten letters to elderly members of the community who may be...

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Saints into finals as GWS ‘lose respect’

St Kilda have run away from GWS to win by 52 points and qualify for the AFL finals for the first time since 2011 and end the Giants season in ugly fashion.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Cats’ star welcomes Daniher speculation

Coleman Medal winner Tom Hawkins believes Geelong absolutely have to explore the possibility of recruiting Essendon’s Joe Daniher to his AFL club.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Carlton’s Teague still rates Blues’ list

Carlton coach David Teague doesn’t think mass changes to the playing list are required for the Blues to mount a serious AFL finals challenge next season.

AAP Newswire